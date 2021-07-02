Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $345,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

