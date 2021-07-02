Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,573 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.