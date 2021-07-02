NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

NUVSF opened at $3.43 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

