NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.83.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$898.86 million and a PE ratio of 1.49.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.