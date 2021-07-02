NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $806.38

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $806.38 and last traded at $801.21, with a volume of 54159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $801.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $658.21. The company has a market capitalization of $503.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,554 shares of company stock worth $63,904,900 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

