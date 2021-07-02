NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Act Two Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,253 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 8.8% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $40,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,937. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $112.58 and a one year high of $216.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

