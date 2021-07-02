O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 33,584 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 237.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 over the last three months. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

