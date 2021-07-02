O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

