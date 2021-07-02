O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 47.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $4,087,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,138 shares of company stock worth $3,004,316 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $365.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

