O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.01. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

