O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

