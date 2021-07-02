Oasis Petroleum Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OAS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $106.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.22.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,549,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,596,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.