Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 4,374 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 349.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.80. 26,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,910. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

