Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 367.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. 5,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.92. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

