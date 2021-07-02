Oddo Bhf Begins Coverage on eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)

Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EDDRF opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47. eDreams ODIGEO has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

