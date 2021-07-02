OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of OFG stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

