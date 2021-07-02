Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 821,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $428,784,000 after acquiring an additional 214,641 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Netflix by 640.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 5,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.42. 73,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.