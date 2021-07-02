Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

