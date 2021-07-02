Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.