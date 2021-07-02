OneRoot Network Reaches Market Cap of $480,861.51 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $480,861.51 and approximately $115,096.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00694654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00080604 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

