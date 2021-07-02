Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 691,178 shares.The stock last traded at $42.36 and had previously closed at $41.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.