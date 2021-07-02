Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 487,391 shares.The stock last traded at $51.08 and had previously closed at $51.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 78.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

