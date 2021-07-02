Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

