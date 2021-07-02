Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $229.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

