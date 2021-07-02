Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $1.36 Million in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,798 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

