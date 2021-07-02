Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 6,986 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,697,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

