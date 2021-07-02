Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stake Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.