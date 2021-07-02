Oxen Price Reaches $0.84 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Oxen has a total market cap of $46.11 million and $50,654.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,685.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.55 or 0.06387140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.41 or 0.01476617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00405419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00158098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00622575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00427402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00343553 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,596,705 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.