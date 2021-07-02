Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PFLC stock remained flat at $$12.56 during trading on Friday. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

