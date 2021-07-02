Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,191 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 89,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTST. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

