Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 84.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,962 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGCP stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.