Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

