Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 699.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,712,000. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after buying an additional 1,348,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

StoneCo stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

