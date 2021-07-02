Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,659 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 383,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 284,379 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

RKT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

