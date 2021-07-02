Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,916 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,916 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $16,722,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.48. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

