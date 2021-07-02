Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $89,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,222.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,336. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

