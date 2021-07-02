Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $19,995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talend by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

TLND stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.96. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

