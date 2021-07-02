Pantos (PAN) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Pantos has a market cap of $3.56 million and $19,045.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00128004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00169097 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,430.02 or 0.99709717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

