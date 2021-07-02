Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Park National worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Park National by 206.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Park National by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Park National by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Park National in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $118.37 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

