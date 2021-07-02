Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.92. 7,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $174.07 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

