Patrick Industries’ (PATK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.