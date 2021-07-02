PAXEX Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. PAXEX has a market cap of $11,753.83 and approximately $6.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.49 or 0.01069912 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

