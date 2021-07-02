Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.71.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.81. Paychex has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.