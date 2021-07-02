Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $108.47 on Monday. Paychex has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.