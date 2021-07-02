PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

