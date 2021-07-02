Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 5.8% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,607. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

