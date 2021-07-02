Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

