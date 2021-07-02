Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $36.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn Virginia traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 5593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PVAC. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $983.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

