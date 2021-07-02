Penta Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $88,136.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Penta has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00686556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

