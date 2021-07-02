Pepemon Pepeballs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $140,316.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $44.46 or 0.00133078 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $622,508.00 and approximately $140,316.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00684481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00080242 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

